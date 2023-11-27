Telangana: ECI withdraws permission for Rythu Bandhu disbursements

By Riya Baibhawi 02:39 pm Nov 27, 202302:39 pm

Assembly elections in Telangana will be held on November 30

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has revoked permission for the Telangana government to distribute financial aid to farmers under its Rythu Bandhu Scheme for rabi crops. This came after Telangana's finance minister broke the Model Code of Conduct by publicly announcing the disbursement. It said, "There shall be no disbursement under the Scheme till the Model Code of Conduct in the State of Telangana ceases to apply in all its forms." Assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled for Thursday.

Nearly 3.2 crore people will vote to elect 119 members of the Telangana Legislative Assembly on Thursday. The state is set to witness a triangular contest between the Congress, incumbent Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Currently, the BRS has 101 seats, Congress has five, BJP has three, and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has seven assembly seats. The Model Code of Conduct has been implemented in Telangana to prevent parties from influencing voters before polls.

Conditions of ECI's initial approval

On Saturday, the ECI allowed the BRS-led state government to distribute the scheme's rabi installment even when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was in force, with certain conditions. The government was instructed not to publicize the fund disbursement during the MCC period. However, Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao flouted the rules on Sunday, announcing, "The disbursement will be made on Monday. Even before the farmers complete their breakfast and tea, the amount will be credited into their account."

Congress requests restrictions on BRS

On Sunday, the Congress reportedly urged Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar to impose restrictions on the BRS, ensuring it doesn't mention Rythu Bandhu Scheme disbursements in its election campaign. The Congress accused BRS leaders of using the ECI's approval as a "tool to influence" voters as if they were giving funds out of their own pockets. BRS leaders have countered these claims, stating that the Congress was falsely accusing them of obstructing the fund disbursement to farmers.

About Telangana government's Rythu Bandhu Scheme

The Rythu Bandhu Scheme is a welfare program launched by the Telangana government to support farmers' investments in two crops (kharif and rabi) a year. Started in 2018 by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, it provides Rs. 10,000 per year to each of 58 lakh farmers in Telangana. The aid is distributed in two installments: Rs. 5,000 for the rabi crops and an equivalent amount for kharif crops. This is reportedly the first direct farmer investment support initiative in India.