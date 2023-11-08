Lokpal orders CBI probe into Mahua Moitra's corruption allegations

By Riya Baibhawi 06:13 pm Nov 08, 202306:13 pm

Moitra said CBI was welcome to probe

The anti-corruption body, Lokpal, has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to look into corruption charges against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey announced the news on X, stating that the investigation was initiated based on his complaint against Moitra. The CBI inquiry will examine all the allegations and establish the veracity of the claims against the TMC MP.

Why does this story matter?

Moitra is being probed by the Lok Sabha ethics panel based on allegations that she took bribes to ask questions in Parliament. She has been accused of asking questions against the Adani Group and PM Narendra Modi in return for cash from industrialist Darshan Hiranandani. Dubey has claimed that 50 of the 61 questions asked by Moitra between 2019 and 2023 were on Hiranandani's behalf. His complaint is based on "irrefutable evidence" provided by Moitra's estranged partner, Jai Anant Dehadrai.

Demand for Moitra's immediate suspension from Parliament

Dubey also penned a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, calling for Moitra's immediate suspension from Parliament. He contends that the West Bengal leader has put national security at risk by sharing her parliamentary login with businessman Hiranandani. He also accused her of jeopardizing national security through her alleged corrupt activities.

Moitra responds to CBI probe

In response to Lokpal's directive, Moitra took to X and wrote that the CBI was "welcome to come and count my shoes." "Very happy to know Modiji's Lok Pal exists - & been spurred into action by specially bred pit bulls," she wrote. She also alleged that the central probe agency first needs to investigate the Adani coal scam and the conglomerate's purchase of Indian airports and ports.

Moitra refers to Dubey as 'pitbull' again

Moitra could be disqualified from Lok Sabha: Reports

Meanwhile, it was reported that the Lok Sabha's ethics committee will likely adopt a draft report on the cash-for-query allegations against Moitra. Headed by the BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar, the panel began its investigation around two weeks ago. The panel might recommend strict action against Moitra, which could include her disqualification for the remainder of this Lok Sabha term, the Hindustan Times reported, citing sources.