India plans to send astronauts to Moon by 2040

By Sanjana Shankar 03:36 pm Oct 17, 202303:36 pm

Modi also wants India to plan missions to Venus and Mars

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced ambitious plans for the nation's space program, including the establishment of an Indian space station by 2035 and sending the first Indian astronaut to the Moon by 2040. These goals were discussed during a meeting to review the progress of the Gaganyaan mission and the upcoming demonstration flight of the test vehicle, set for October 21. Modi also encouraged scientists to work on interplanetary missions, like the Venus Orbiter Mission and Mars Lander.

Roadmap for Moon exploration

To reach these impressive space goals, the Department of Space will create a detailed roadmap for Moon exploration, according to an official statement. This plan will involve a series of Chandrayaan missions, the development of a Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV), the construction of a new launch pad, and the establishment of human-centric laboratories and related technologies. Modi's directive builds upon the success of recent Indian space initiatives like the Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1 missions.

Gaganyaan mission overview

During the meeting, the Department of Space provided an overview of the Gaganyaan mission, highlighting various technologies developed so far, such as human-rated launch vehicles and system qualification. It was mentioned that around 20 major tests, including three uncrewed missions of the Human Rated Launch Vehicle (HLVM3), are planned. Modi expressed confidence in India's capabilities and reaffirmed the nation's dedication to reaching new heights in space exploration.

Global recognition for India's space ambitions

India's space ambitions have garnered international attention following its successful landing of a spacecraft, Chandrayaan-3, near the relatively unexplored lunar south pole in August. This accomplishment made India the first to land near the Moon's south pole and the fourth to record a soft landing on the Moon. With plans for a space station and astronaut space missions, India is well on its way to becoming a major player in the global space community.