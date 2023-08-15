Technology

Super Blue Moon to grace night skies on August 31

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 15, 2023 | 03:14 pm 1 min read

It will be the biggest, brightest and closest Moon we will see in 2023

This month, we will get to see another full moon. A rare Blue Moon will grace the night skies on August 31 and it is not a sight you would want to miss. Like the one we witnessed on August 1, the upcoming full moon will also be a Supermoon which makes it a Super Blue Moon.

It'll be the biggest and brightest full moon this year

Typically, Blue Moon refers to when a second full moon occurs within a single month or if a season has four full moons. While Blue Moons themselves are rare, the Moon on August 31 will also appear bigger and brighter than normal. In fact, on August 31, we will see the biggest and brightest full moon of this year.

The full moon will appear close to Saturn

It's also important to mention that on August 31, the full Moon will appear close to Saturn, per space.com. Contrary to its name, Blue Moons are not blue in color. There are rare times, however, when that can happen. It could happen due to specific atmospheric conditions, such as the presence of volcanic ash, smoke, water droplets, or certain cloud types.