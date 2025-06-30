What to expect from Charlize Theron's 'The Old Guard 2'

Charlize Theron is back as the fearless warrior Andy in The Old Guard 2, the much-anticipated sequel to the hit action fantasy film The Old Guard (2020). The follow-up will premiere on Netflix on July 2. The Old Guard 2 will continue the story of Andy and her team of immortal warriors. Here's what to expect from the upcoming actioner.

Film focus Take a look at the plot details Netflix describes the plot as, "﻿Andy (Charlize Theron) and her team of immortal warriors are back, with a renewed sense of purpose in their mission to protect the world." "With Booker still in exile after his betrayal, and Quynh out for revenge after escaping her underwater prison, Andy grapples with her newfound mortality as a mysterious threat emerges that could jeopardize everything she's worked towards for thousands of years."

Twitter Post Take a look at the trailer here A battle thousands of years in the making. The Old Guard 2 arrives July 2.



Starring Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngô, Henry Golding, with Uma Thurman and Chiwetel Ejiofor. pic.twitter.com/ZZuv1mYOef — Netflix (@netflix) May 8, 2025

Sequel insights Andy and her warriors return in 'The Old Guard' sequel The sequel will see the return of KiKi Layne as Nile, Matthias Schoenaerts as Booker, Marwan Kenzari as Joe, Luca Marinelli as Nicky, and Veronica Van (previously known as Veronica Ngo) as Quynh. New additions to the cast include Henry Golding as Tuah and Uma Thurman in an undisclosed role. The movie is directed by Victoria Mahoney.