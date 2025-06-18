'Aap Jaisa Koi': Madhavan, Fatima look love-struck in new song
What's the story
The first song from the upcoming film Aap Jaisa Koi, titled Jab Tu Sajan, was released on Wednesday. The romantic ballad features Fatima Sana Shaikh and R Madhavan.
Sung by Mohit Chauhan, the track is composed by Rochak Kohli with lyrics written by Gurpreet Saini.
The song beautifully captures the feeling of slow love and forging deep emotional bonds without any show-off.
Actors' perspective
'This is the song I've been most excited about '
Per IANS, Madhavan said, "This is the song I've been most excited about in a long time."
"It's not a one-time listen—it takes over your soul. I've had the fortune of some timeless tracks, and Jab Tu Sajan is right up there. Mohit's voice brings such sincerity and ease—it lingers long after it ends."
Shaikh added that hearing the song, she felt an "instant connection."
"It's one of those songs that stays with you—soft, honest, and deeply real."
Singer's insight
Song is emotionally still yet moving, says Chauhan
Chauhan said, "This song isn't about dramatic declarations—it's about the kind of love that unfolds quietly, the kind that feels like it's always been there."
"There's tenderness in it, a lived-in quality that's rare to find. When I first heard the composition, it struck me how Rochak and Gurpreet had managed to capture something so emotionally still yet so moving."
Film details
Film to release on Netflix next month
Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment, and directed by Vivek Soni, Aap Jaisa Koi will premiere on Netflix on July 11, 2025.
The film marks the first collaboration of Madhavan and Shaikh in a major film project.