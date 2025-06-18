What's the story

The first song from the upcoming film Aap Jaisa Koi, titled Jab Tu Sajan, was released on Wednesday. The romantic ballad features Fatima Sana Shaikh and R Madhavan.

Sung by Mohit Chauhan, the track is composed by Rochak Kohli with lyrics written by Gurpreet Saini.

The song beautifully captures the feeling of slow love and forging deep emotional bonds without any show-off.