Sabyasachi only got a week to design Rani's wedding look!
What's the story
Bollywood star Rani Mukerji and golden film director Aditya Chopra have been married for over a decade, but the secrecy surrounding their wedding still piques curiosity.
Top fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who designed Mukerji's bridal outfit, recently spilled details of the private ceremony.
Speaking with YouTube channel Fashionably Pernia, he revealed Mukerji had only given him a week to prepare her wedding ensemble.
Wedding details
'It was a mad wedding': Sabyasachi on Mukerji-Chopra's secret nuptials
Recalling working with Mukerji, Sabyasachi termed it one of the most fun experiences in Bollywood.
He said, "You know who was fun to work with? It was actually Rani Mukerji. She never released the photos."
"But, the fact is that it was a mad wedding which was done between her, Adi (Aditya Chopra), Karan (Johar), and me. She was very chilled out."
Impromptu preparations
The last-minute wedding rush was 'fun' for ace designer
Sabyasachi also recalled how the Bunty Aur Babli actor broke the wedding news to him.
He remembered, "She came over for lunch one day and said that she (was) getting married. I asked her how much time I had, and she said one week."
The designer stressed, "I had to put something together in that much time. It's fun when people enjoy their wedding. It just makes the process of designing for them so much more fun."
Relationship timeline
Mukerji and Chopra's love story: From friendship to marriage
Mukerji and Chopra became friends over time. Chopra was married to Payal Khanna then, but they divorced in 2009.
Although they never confirmed their relationship, Mukerji and Chopra's friendship blossomed into romance.
The couple got married on April 21, 2014, in a private ceremony in Italy, and welcomed their daughter Adira in 2015.
Once Johar had revealed that only 18 people were invited to their nuptials, although the pair did throw a party for industry friends later.