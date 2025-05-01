What's the story

Bollywood star Rani Mukerji and golden film director Aditya Chopra have been married for over a decade, but the secrecy surrounding their wedding still piques curiosity.

Top fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who designed Mukerji's bridal outfit, recently spilled details of the private ceremony.

Speaking with YouTube channel Fashionably Pernia, he revealed Mukerji had only given him a week to prepare her wedding ensemble.