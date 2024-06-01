Next Article

YRF to launch Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday

By Isha Sharma 11:57 am Jun 01, 202411:57 am

What's the story Yash Raj Films, under the leadership of Aditya Chopra, is set to launch several new faces in the film industry over the next two years. The first debutant will be Junaid Khan, son of Aamir Khan, in YRF's Maharaj releasing on Netflix on June 14. Now, a Peeping Moon report has claimed that YRF plans to introduce Ahaan Panday, the cousin of Ananya Panday, in a romantic drama alongside newcomer Aneet Padda.

Big break

Details about Padda and her past work

Padda, a 21-year-old actor, has been handpicked by Yash Raj Films for her big-screen debut. She will be seen opposite Ahaan in Mohit Suri's untitled young love story and will play a "quintessential YRF heroine." Prior to this, Padda had supporting roles in Kajol's film Salaam Venky and Nitya Mehra's Amazon Prime Video series Big Girls Don't Cry. She has also appeared in TV ads for brands like Amazon, Nescafe, Cadbury, and Paytm.

Career launch

YRF has signed Padda for a three-film deal

YRF has reportedly signed Padda for a three-film deal, aiming to establish her as a promising talent in the industry. She secured the role after impressing in multiple auditions and is being hailed as YRF's next big discovery. Her co-star, Ahaan, has also been preparing for his film debut for five years. The film is set to begin production later this year with a planned mid-2025 theatrical release.

Future releases

Yash Raj Films's upcoming projects in pipeline

Currently, Yash Raj Films has six projects at different stages of production. Its next release is Siddharth P. Malhotra's Maharaj, featuring Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari, and Shalini Panday. Other projects include Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR's War 2, a spy thriller starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor; Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan 2; Akshay Roy-Anupam Kher'sVijay 69; and a period thriller series titled Akka.