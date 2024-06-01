Next Article

Giancarlo Esposito joins Marvel's 'Captain America'

Giancarlo Esposito debuts as 'villain' in MCU's 'Brave New World'

By Tanvi Gupta 11:41 am Jun 01, 202411:41 am

What's the story It has been confirmed that Emmy-nominated actor Giancarlo Esposito will star in the forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Captain America: Brave New World. The announcement follows weeks after Esposito hinted at a potential role in the Marvel franchise during a panel at CCXP in Brazil. He had dismissed rumors of playing Professor X in the MCU's X-Men, expressing his desire to portray an original character, stating, "This will happen sooner than you think."

Context

Why does this story matter?

Brave New World marks the highly-anticipated fourth installment in the Captain America film series. Building on the narrative established in the television miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021), which saw Anthony Mackie's character, Sam Wilson, take up the mantle of Captain America, this upcoming film is poised to continue his journey in the iconic role. The project, initially titled Captain America: New World Order, began development in April 2021.

Film update

'Captain America: Brave New World' details and release date

Details about Esposito's role in Brave New World are yet to be revealed, but it is said to be "villainous." The film is currently undergoing additional photography ahead of its theatrical release on February 14, 2025. Marvel chief Kevin Feige described the movie during Disney's CinemaCon presentation as "another fast-paced, relatively grounded action thriller." Mackie will return as Wilson, now the new Captain America.

Production details

Star-studded cast and rescheduled release for 'Brave New World'

Captain America: Brave New World is directed by Julius Onah and boasts a star-studded cast including Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Rosa Salazar. Originally slated for release on July 26, 2024, the film's premiere was postponed to Valentine's Day 2025 due to rescheduling after the SAG-AFTRA strike. Screenwriter Matthew Orton joined the team in December to write additional pages for planned spring reshoots.

Speculations

Anticipating the villainous ensemble

As we eagerly await to see Esposito's character, it's worth noting that if rumors of him portraying a villain hold true, he won't be alone. Nelson is set to return as Samuel Sterns, aka The Leader, and there are hints of Harrison Ford's Thunderbolt Ross transforming into Red Hulk. With three antagonists potentially lined up for the Phase 5 film, it raises questions about how Esposito's character may connect, or if he'll pose a separate threat altogether.