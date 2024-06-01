Next Article

Taylor Momsen's unexpected encounter with bat during concert

Taylor Momsen, bitten by bat, jokes 'I must be witch'

By Tanvi Gupta 11:16 am Jun 01, 202411:16 am

What's the story Taylor Momsen, the frontwoman of the American rock band The Pretty Reckless, got a surprise during a gig in Sevilla, Spain—she got bit by a bat! The incident occurred while the band was performing their song Witches Burn as part of AC/DC's European Power Up tour. Unaware of the bat clinging to her leg, Momsen continued performing until alerted by the crowd. She later shared a video of the encounter, jokingly saying "I must really be a witch."

Unfazed performer

'He was cute, but yes he bit me...'

Despite the unexpected encounter, Momsen remained unfazed and continued with her performance. She later revealed on social media that she would need to undergo a series of rabies shots for two weeks following the incident. "He was cute, but yes he bit me...so rabies shots for the next two weeks," she wrote in her post. The hospital staff who treated her even nicknamed her #batgirl after seeing the incident on local news.

Twitter Post

Take a look at this video here

Reactions

'That's a bat signal': This is how netizens reacted

Netizens flooded Momsen's post with praise and admiration for her cool-headed response to the bat incident. One user commented, "That's gotta be one of the best rock n' roll moments ever!" Another chimed in, saying, "If that's not rock and roll I don't know what is...." Yet another fan playfully remarked, "That's a bat signal. It must mean that you are going to lead this generation of rock & roll 🦇🤘. I hope you are better now ✨, (sic)."

Tour details

The Pretty Reckless supports AC/DC's European tour

The Pretty Reckless has been accompanying Australian rock band AC/DC on their spring and summer dates across Europe. This isn't the band's first high-profile gig; they previously opened for The Rolling Stones in Las Vegas earlier in the month. The Power Up tour, featuring Momsen and her band, is set to continue through August with stops in the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and London's Wembley Stadium before moving on to other parts of Europe.

About the personality

From 'Gossip Girl to Pretty Reckless: Know more about Momsen

Rising to fame at just 14 for her role as Jenny Humphrey on Gossip Girl, she followed her passion for music and left the show in 2010. By the age of 17, Momsen had formed her band, The Pretty Reckless, and stepped into the spotlight as its frontwoman. Despite her success in music, Momsen hasn't ruled out a potential return to acting. "I never say never anymore in life," she shared at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.