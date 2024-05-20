Next Article

Sean 'Diddy' Combs apologizes for assaulting ex-partner Cassie in 2016

By Tanvi Gupta 09:58 am May 20, 202409:58 am

What's the story American rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs has publicly apologized for assaulting his then-girlfriend, R&B singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, in a 2016 incident. The apology came after a video surfaced showing the assault that took place in a hotel hallway at the now-defunct InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles. "It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you gotta do that. I was f—cked up," Combs said in an Instagram post.

Statement

'I am truly sorry'

In his apology video, Combs admitted, "I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses." He continued, "My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in this video. They're disgusting. I was disgusted then when I did it, I'm disgusted now. I went and I sought professional help. I've been going to therapy, going to rehab." "I'm so sorry, but I'm committed to being a better man every day...I am truly sorry."

Legal proceedings

Video evidence matched allegations in Ventura's lawsuit

The video, dated March 5, 2016, corroborates the allegations made in a now-settled federal lawsuit filed by Ventura last November. In the video, the 54-year-old rapper can be seen chasing Ventura with a towel around his waist, and then "grabbing, shoving, dragging, and kicking" her as she tries to head toward the elevators. Prior to the video's emergence, Combs had refuted allegations of assault on social media with the message "Enough Is Enough" last December, which has since been removed.

Legal response

'Statement is more about himself': Ventura's attorney on Combs's apology

Ventura's attorney, Meredith Firetog of Wigdor LLP, responded to Combs's apology. She stated: "Combs's most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt." "When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday." "That he was only compelled to 'apologize' once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words," she added.

Subsequent lawsuits

Multiple lawsuits and federal investigations followed Ventura's case

On November 16, Ventura accused Combs of rape and physical abuse throughout their relationship, which went on and off from 2007 to 2018. Despite a settlement the next day, Combs faced multiple lawsuits from others alleging sexual assault. Joi Dickerson-Neal filed one such lawsuit under the New York Adult Survivors Act. In December, an anonymous woman also accused Combs and R&B singer Aaron Hall of rape in the 1990s. Following these allegations, Combs's Hulu reality show was canceled.