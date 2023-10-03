House of Ujjain rape case accused to be demolished: Report

By Snehadri Sarkar 04:34 pm Oct 03, 2023

House of man accused of raping teen near Ujjain to be demolished

The house of Bharat Soni, the man accused of raping a 15-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, will be reportedly demolished as it was built illegally. According to NDTV, Ujjain Municipal Commissioner Roshan Singh revealed that Soni's house has been built on land that belongs to the government, and no notice is needed to demolish it. Reports also suggested that the municipal corporation and the Madhya Pradesh Police will take action regarding it on Wednesday.

Details on investigation and arrest of Soni

To recall, Soni, an autorickshaw driver currently lodged in prison awaiting trial, was arrested in the said rape case on Thursday (September 28), three days after the incident. As per reports, the accused was caught after a protracted investigation that involved more than 30-35 people and the examination of footage from about 700 CCTV cameras.

Victim walked for 8km before getting help

On September 26, a video of the victim girl went viral where the 15-year-old was seen walking on the streets of Ujjain semi-naked and bleeding. The clip also showed the girl being shooed away by locals when she asked for help, sparking shock and outrage. Several media reports also claimed that the minor walked eight kilometers for two hours before being rescued.

Gave victim my shirt: Another detained auto driver tells police

Meanwhile, another autorickshaw driver Rakesh Malyiva—also detained in connection with the rape case—claimed he only helped the 15-year-old victim by giving his shirt to her. During interrogation, he told cops, "I asked her to sit in the auto with the intent of helping her. She was roaming between Hatkeshwar and Jeevan Kheri villages with torn clothes." "I offered her my khaki shirt. She said she wanted to go home. I regret it a lot," he added, per India Today.

Hang my son: Father of Ujjain rape accused

Earlier, the father of the accused auto-rickshaw driver, Soni, demanded the death penalty for his son if he is found guilty. "What other punishment can be given to such a person? Only if you hang such people to death will it set an example," his father said. "He was living with us after committing the crime, but I was not aware... I would have shot my son had I known this earlier," Times of India quoted him saying.