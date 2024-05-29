Next Article

First look poster of period drama 'Maharaj' out now!

Netflix unveils 'Maharaj' first poster featuring Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat

By Tanvi Gupta 11:37 am May 29, 202411:37 am

What's the story The first look poster of the historic period drama, Maharaj, starring Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan, was finally unveiled on Wednesday. Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, the film also stars Shalini Pandey and Jaideep Ahlawat in prominent roles. Netflix tantalized audiences with a captivating poster, showcasing Khan and Ahlawat in remarkable transformations, and announced the film's release on June 14.

'Maharaj' poster revealed intriguing character dynamics

The poster showcases Ahlawat in the role of a king, set against the backdrop of a lavish palace. In contrast, Khan is depicted with a newspaper background that reads "Supreme Court Of Bombay." He will play an investigative journalist, Karsandas Mulji. This suggests that the two characters will be at odds in the film. Netflix shared the poster with the caption, "The fight for the truth between a powerful man and a fearless journalist."

'Maharaj' based on the historic 1862 Maharaja libel case

Maharaj is based on the 1862 Maharaja Libel Case. Per the official synopsis, "The year is 1862...Against all odds, one man takes a courageous stand in a landmark legal battle...Karsandas Mulji, a journalist and social reformer..." "The fearless reporter wields his pen to go toe-to-toe with this spotless figure of the community in a bid to uncover a series of incidents that shake the very foundation of society."

Meanwhile, expect the 'Maharaj' trailer on this date!

The film also features a special appearance by Sharvari Wagh. Meanwhile, according to a report from Pinkvilla, a source revealed that the film has an intricately planned promotional strategy. After a nine-day hiatus before the release, the trailer for Maharaj is scheduled to debut around June 5. To note, this project marks YRF's third direct-to-digital venture, succeeding The Railway Men and The Romantics.

Khan's upcoming projects and debut as a producer

Apart from Maharaj, the young actor has already completed shooting his second film. The project co-stars Sai Pallavi and was shot against the backdrop of Japan's Sapporo Snow Festival. Following his second film, Khan is reported to have started filming his third movie, too, a remake of the Tamil romantic comedy Love Today (2022), alongside Khushi Kapoor. Additionally, he will debut as a producer with Pritam Pyaare, which will feature an extended guest appearance by his father.