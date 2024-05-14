Next Article

Ellen DeGeneres confirms final Netflix stand-up special

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:47 pm May 14, 202401:47 pm

What's the story Ellen DeGeneres, the acclaimed comedian and former talk show host, has announced her return to Netflix for a final stand-up special. This will be her second special with the streaming service, coming six years after her previous comedy hour, Relatable. The upcoming special is set to premiere in 2024 and will be produced by Ben Winston and Fulwell73.

Statement

'Yes, I'm going to talk about it'

In a recent statement, DeGeneres confirmed that this will indeed be her last special. She stated, "To answer the questions everyone is asking me - Yes, I'm going to talk about it. Yes, this is my last special. Yes, Portia really is that pretty in real life." The comedian's comments likely allude to her controversial departure from The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2022 amid allegations of a toxic workplace environment.

Recent

Comedian recently discussed controversial talk show end in stand-up show

Before her Netflix special, the comedian candidly addressed the abrupt ending of her talk show on her stand-up show Ellen's Last Stand...Up Tour last month. DeGeneres joked about being ousted from the entertainment industry for "being mean" and reflected on her on-screen persona, commenting, "I became this one-dimensional character who gave stuff away and danced up steps." She's going to do more such stand-up shows, with the multi-city tour beginning on June 19 in San Diego.

Legacy

DeGeneres's remarkable career and advocacy work

DeGeneres hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show for 19 seasons, earning a total of 63 Daytime Emmys. She also starred in the ABC sitcom Ellen, where her character came out as gay shortly after DeGeneres herself did - a pivotal television moment in 1997. Beyond her entertainment career, she has been an active advocate for causes such as gorilla conservation and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama in 2016 for promoting LGBTQ+ rights.