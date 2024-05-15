Next Article

Steve Carell declines 'The Office' spinoff

Steve Carell returning for 'The Office' reboot? He says no

By Tanvi Gupta 02:10 am May 15, 202402:10 am

What's the story Steve Carell, widely recognized for his portrayal of Michael Scott in the popular sitcom The Office, has officially declined to participate in the forthcoming spinoff series. The actor confirmed his non-involvement during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere of his latest film, IF. "I will be watching but I will not be showing up," stated Carell, dashing fans' hopes for a return of his iconic character.

Character absence

'No reason for my character to show up...'

Carell further explained his decision, stating that there was no compelling reason for his character to appear in the new series. "It's just a new thing and there's really no reason for my character to show up in something like that," he said. The upcoming spinoff, a mockumentary-style series set within the Dunder Mifflin universe, is being developed by Greg Daniels and Michael Korman.

Actor's endorsement

'But I'm excited about it...Sounds like a great conceit'

Despite his non-participation, Carell voiced his excitement for the new series. "But I'm excited about it, it sounds like a great conceit," he said. He also expressed admiration for the spinoff lead Domhnall Gleeson, with whom he collaborated on the 2022 series The Patient. "And I worked with Domhnall Gleeson, who is one of the leads...he's an excellent actor and a super nice guy so I think it'll be great," Carell added.

Production details

Spinoff series to begin production this summer

The spinoff series is scheduled to commence production this summer and has been commissioned for a 10-episode run by Peacock. The storyline centers around a floundering newspaper company, with Gleeson (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) and Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus) cast as the lead actors. This fresh take on The Office is not a remake or reboot of the 2005 mockumentary. While you wait for the spinoff, catch the original on Netflix, JioCinema, and Prime Video.

Network's expectations

NBCUniversal expressed optimism for the new spinoff

Lisa Katz, president of NBCUniversal Entertainment, shared her optimism about the upcoming series. "It's been more than 10 years since the final episode of The Office aired on NBC, and the acclaimed comedy series continues to gain popularity and build new generations of fans on Peacock," she said. Katz believes that the new series, set in the Dunder Mifflin universe with a fresh cast and setting, is ripe for comedic storytelling.