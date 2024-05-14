Next Article

South Korean singer Ailee confirms dating 'Single's Inferno' star

What's the story South Korean singer Ailee is officially in a relationship with actor Choi Si-hun, who gained fame from the popular Netflix show Single's Inferno. The confirmation came from Ailee's agency, A2Z Entertainment, on Tuesday. The agency stated, "It is true that Ailee is dating Choi Si Hun," following a media report that first mentioned Choi's name.

Past disclosure

Ailee's previous announcement of relationship and marriage plans

In March, A2Z Entertainment revealed that the I Will Go To You Like The First Snow singer was in a relationship with "a non-celebrity man, whom she was introduced to by her acquaintance." The agency also disclosed the singer's plans to marry next year. However, it was not specified at that time that the man in question was Choi.

Career and admiration

Choi's career highlights and public admiration for Ailee

Choi has been involved in various projects, including web dramas The New Employee, I Started Following Romance, and Cafe Kilimanjaro. His significant breakthrough came with the debut season of the reality show Single's Inferno in 2021. Although the two remained tight-lipped about dating, Choi has publicly disclosed he's an Ailee fan (who's not?). In 2023, Choi shared a photo on Instagram with her, captioning it, "Watched my bias Ailee's concert and had a happy birthday week with my loved ones."