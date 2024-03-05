Next Article

The March update is rolling out in a phased manner starting today

Pixel smartphones now support Instagram's Ultra-HDR photos, next-gen call screening

By Akash Pandey 12:59 pm Mar 05, 202412:59 pm

What's the story Google's Pixel devices, such as Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 series models, along with Pixel Fold, can now upload and view Ultra HDR photos and videos on Instagram. This exciting feature is part of Google's March feature drop, which starts rolling out to compatible devices today. Samsung's Galaxy S24 was the first to enable Ultra HDR uploading on Instagram, letting users show off their device's impressive camera capabilities in vibrant color and contrast.

What's more?

'Circle to Search' now available for Pixel 7 series

The latest Pixel feature drop also introduces Circle to Search for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Initially launched on the Galaxy S24 series and later available on the Pixel 8 series, this handy feature allows users to long-press the navigation bar or home button and circle, scribble, or highlight words or images to search for information on the web using Google Search.

Call improvements

US users get access to enhanced call-screening features

Google is enhancing its call-screening features for users in the United States. When a caller remains silent, a "hello" button will appear on the screen. Tapping it prompts Google Assistant to ask the caller to start speaking and find out why they're calling. If a user is unable to answer a screened call right away, Assistant will inform the caller about the longer wait time. Call screening is available for users with Pixel 6 or newer devices, including Pixel Fold.

Watch updates

Original Pixel Watch now receiving new health-tracking features

The original Pixel Watch from 2022 is receiving several new features that were introduced with the second-gen model last year. These include Pace Training, Heart Zone Training, a revamped workouts interface, auto-pause, auto-start, and auto-stop for workouts. Furthermore, the Fitbit Relax app is now available to guide users through breathing exercises. Google Maps for Wear OS now provides public transit directions on the Pixel Watch, complete with transit options, real-time departure times, and a compass-enabled map view.