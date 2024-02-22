The India-made Pixel 8 model is set to be released later this year

Google to ramp up Pixel smartphone production in India

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 11:18 am Feb 22, 202411:18 am

What's the story Google plans to ramp up its smartphone production and begin manufacturing Pixel smartphones in India between April and June, according to Nikkei. The decision emphasizes the tech giant's dedication to diversifying its supply chain away from China and tapping into India's booming smartphone market. Google will first concentrate on producing the high-end Pixel 8 Pro in southern India, with production set to start in the upcoming quarter. Following this, the Pixel 8 will be manufactured in northern India around mid-year.

Pixel 8 launch

Made-in-India Pixel 8 to release this year

At the Google for India 2023 event, Rick Osterloh, Google's senior vice president for Devices and Services, had announced that the first India-made Pixel 8 model is expected to hit the market in 2024. Google's decision to manufacture Pixel smartphones locally will bolster India's reputation as an emerging manufacturing hub. Manufacturers like Apple, Samsung, OPPO, and Xiaomi have already set up assembly and component suppliers in India in recent years.

US-China rivalry

Google's decision fueled by US's tensions with China

Google is scrambling to relocate its manufacturing facilities away from China due to the Asian giant's trade disputes with the United States. Previously, the tech giant had set up manufacturing hubs in Vietnam to cut its dependence on China. Google's decision to manufacture Pixel smartphones in India now comes at a time when the Indian government is providing incentives for manufacturers. The government seeks to tap manufacturing opportunities as global companies explore their options in Asia, away from China.