Description

Data import feature in Microsoft Edge

The data import facility in Microsoft Edge is meant to import data from other browsers like Google Chrome each time it launches. However, Warren realized that this setting was turned off on his system, and he had never been prompted to enable it. Despite this, Edge still imported his Chrome tabs after a Windows update. Similar experiences have been shared by users on Reddit and Microsoft's support forums, confirming that the feature is disabled, but data imports continue to happen.

Steps

How to access the setting?

To access the data import feature in Microsoft Edge, open the browser and head to settings> profiles >importBrowsingData. Next, you will find a description of the facility titled, "Always have access to your recent browsing data each time you browse on Microsoft Edge." Microsoft offers a blue-colored accept button to encourage users to enable the feature. However, if you want to opt out, tap the darker "not now" button.

Storage

New prompt during Windows setup

Privacy and data supply chain researcher Zach Edwards pointed out a new prompt during Windows setup. It states, "With your confirmation, Microsoft Edge will regularly bring in data from other browsers available on your Windows device. This data includes your favorites, browsing history, cookies, autofill data, extensions, settings, and other browsing data." Microsoft asserts that the data import is finished and stored locally but is sent to Microsoft if users sign in and sync their browsing data.

Tactics

Microsoft's tactics to promote Edge

Microsoft has been known to employ tactics similar to bloatware and spyware developers to promote its web browser. These tactics involve full-screen prompts following some Windows updates that attempt to persuade users to switch to Microsoft Edge and Bing as defaults. It is crucial for Microsoft to address the issue of importing browser data without user consent, and ensure transparency in its efforts to promote Edge as a viable alternative to other browsers.