Microsoft Outlook Lite gets new features including transliteration, voice typing

By Sanjana Shankar 05:49 pm Nov 21, 202305:49 pm

Outlook Lite will soon offer language translation for SMS messages as well

Microsoft has unveiled new features for its Outlook Lite platform, which merges email and SMS into a single app. It is tailored for Indian users. This streamlined version brings all key features of Microsoft Outlook in a smaller-sized app and performs efficiently across various network conditions. The latest enhancements include support for five Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Gujarati, as well as SMS messaging capabilities.

Voice typing, transliteration, and regional language email reading

Outlook Lite now incorporates voice typing, transliteration, and email reading in regional languages, making it easier for users to compose and read emails in their preferred language. The platform intends to broaden its language support to further embrace India's linguistic diversity. Alongside these vernacular language features, Outlook Lite will soon offer language translation for SMS messages, enabling users to read texts in their chosen language or switch between languages with a single tap.

Streamlined SMS messaging and smart inbox

The newly introduced SMS messaging feature streamlines the way users access transactional and promotional information. Outlook Lite presents a unified smart inbox that sorts messages into categories like transactions, promotions, and personal. Users can effortlessly toggle between different categories to view pertinent messages from one place. This functionality aims to tackle information overload by providing a more organized inbox experience. Outlook Lite also sends reminders for crucial appointments, travel reservations, bill payments, and gas booking alerts.