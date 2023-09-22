Microsoft's Windows 11 update to support passkeys: What it means

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 22, 2023 | 05:26 pm 2 min read

Windows 11 passkeys can be saved on your smartphone for added convenience

Microsoft's latest Windows 11 update, set to roll out on September 26, introduces support for passkeys. It is a passwordless login feature that uses your face, fingerprint, or device PIN to sign into accounts. Passkeys can be created through Windows Hello, Windows's biometric-based identity and access control feature. They can be managed on the devices they're stored on or saved to your smartphone for easy access.

Passkeys allow signing in using your device's own authentication methods

Passkeys are digital credentials that replace traditional passwords, allowing users to sign in to websites and apps like Gmail, PayPal, or iCloud using their device's authentication methods. This includes FaceID on iPhones, Android phone fingerprint sensors, or Windows Hello on PCs. Passkeys work across multiple devices but note that they can only replace passwords on websites, apps, and services that support the WebAuthn public key authentication standard.

Microsoft aims for a passwordless future with passkeys

"For the past several years, we've been committed to working with our industry partners and the FIDO Alliance to further the passwordless future with passkeys," said Microsoft. "Passkeys are the cross-platform, cross-ecosystem future of accessing websites and applications." With passkeys, users' authentication is synchronized across devices, allowing them to access websites/apps using the same PINs they use to log in to their devices. This makes it more secure since physical access to a user's device is required.

Google and Apple also support passkeys

Other tech giants like Google and Apple have also begun to adopt passkey technology. In fact, about a year ago, Microsoft, Google, and Apple teamed up to announce that they would bring in a password-free sign-in system across the mobile, desktop, and browser platforms under their control. The announcement was made during World Password Day 2022 (May 5).

