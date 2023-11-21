Refreshed Google Chrome Web Store now live with AI extensions

By Sanjana Shankar 05:24 pm Nov 21, 2023

The search bar is now pushed to the top right corner of the app

The updated Google Chrome Web Store is officially up and running. The revamped browser looks a lot like the web version of the Google Play Store. It now incorporates the Material You theme, which gained traction with Android 12, complete with updated icons and a variety of color palette choices for personalizing the toolbar and tools. It also showcases categories for AI-driven extensions such as AIPRM for ChatGPT, WebChatGPT, Perplexity, and others.

Material You theme features

The Material You theme enables users to tailor their browsing experience by adjusting dynamic colors, motion, and widgets. When a single-color theme is chosen, Google's color extraction logic applies it across 65 color APIs. While the redesign brings a fresh look, the overall layout and appearance of the Google Chrome Web Store remain consistent. Users will also find a new drop-down menu on the far left, displaying all open and recently closed tabs.

Revamped Chrome Web Store

The redesigned Chrome Web Store now shows a noticeable slider right at the top of the page that highlights some of the best extensions and themes that are accessible. Each extension box or theme now gets rounded corners. Additionally, shopping extension categories include The Camelizer, Smarty, and Honey. The Web Store also recommends extensions based on users' interests and previous usage. The Editor's Spotlight section now features suggestions for recently launched extensions.

Improved navigation and search

Navigating the Chrome Web Store has been made more user-friendly with the search bar now located at the top right corner of the screen. Users can refine their search by all items or featured extensions to find exactly what they need. The Web Store also sports "Collections," which group extensions or themes. The overviews and related items are now categorized into columns, making the layout visually appealing and user-friendly.