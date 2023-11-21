Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro to support 165W fast charging

By Sanjana Shankar 04:50 pm Nov 21, 202304:50 pm

The handset will debut on November 23

Nubia's upcoming flagship smartphone, the Red Magic 9 Pro, recently made waves on the AnTuTu platform, achieving a remarkable score of 22,90,773 points. MySmartPrice has now spotted the device on the 3C certification website, confirming that the smartphone will offer 165W fast charging. While the listing did not provide any additional information, previous reports and teasers offer more insight into the highly anticipated gaming smartphone. The device will debut on November 23 in China.

AnTuTu listing reveals key specifications

The AnTuTu listing suggests that the Red Magic 9 Pro will be equipped with Qualcomm's cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, along with 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a whopping 1TB of internal storage. Nubia is also expected to implement charging separation technology to guarantee stable and secure charging. This approach will distribute the charging load across the device via a three-charge pump connected in parallel, per MySmartPrice.

Design details

With its gaming smartphone status, the Red Magic 9 Pro will showcase a sleek design with no camera bump, an under-display fingerprint scanner and front camera, and plenty of RGB lighting. It will also get a cooling vent on the side, in line with former Red Magic flagships. The official teaser confirms the device will feature a BOE Q9+ display with 2,160Hz PWM dimming. It is expected to be an OLED screen with a 120Hz or higher refresh rate.

Camera and battery specifications

The Red Magic 9 Pro is likely to boast Samsung's 50MP GN5 primary sensor, accompanied by a 50MP Samsung JNI ultra-wide-angle lens. The smartphone could pack a 6,500mAh battery and will boot Android 14. It is also said to feature a switch on the side for activating gaming mode and will get the 'ICE magic cooling system' touted as the industry's first 3D ice-level VC heat dissipation system.