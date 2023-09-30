OnePlus India teases red-colored smartphone; likely to be OnePlus 11R

OnePlus India teases red-colored smartphone; likely to be OnePlus 11R

By Akash Pandey 09:26 pm Sep 30, 2023

The upcoming red edition model may boast 18GB of RAM. Representative image (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus is gearing up to launch a new Red edition of one of its smartphones in India, just in time for Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. The teaser suggests it could be the OnePlus 11R with 18GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Regarding the new color, OnePlus stated, "Join us as we unveil something red, something iconic, something that will rekindle that signature OnePlus sensation."

Might be rebranded Genshin Impact limited edition model

The OnePlus 11R is a global variant of the China-specific OnePlus Ace 2, which is also offered in a Genshin Impact Limited Edition alongside its regular counterpart. This exclusive model features 18GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It's unclear if the teased Red edition will be a rebranded version of the Ace 2 Genshin Impact Edition or if it will be an entirely new design exclusive to the Indian market.

Device likely to launch next week

The upcoming rumored OnePlus 11R Red edition will be available for purchase on Amazon and the OnePlus India website. With its expected sale during the Great Indian Festival starting October 8, the official launch could happen sometime next week. More details about the device's specifications and pricing will likely be revealed closer to the launch date.

OnePlus 11R: Recalling specifications

The OnePlus 11R gets a top-centered punch-hole and in-display fingerprint scanner. It sports a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with a 40-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. On the rear, it includes a 50MP (OIS) Sony IMX890 main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, it features a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera. It uses Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery supporting 100W fast charging. It ships with Android 13-based Oxygen OS.