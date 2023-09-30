Study finds microplastics in clouds; climate and health at risk

By Akash Pandey 08:39 pm Sep 30, 202308:39 pm

Immediate action is needed on plastic air pollution to avert climate and ecological risks

A recent study by Japanese scientists published in Environmental Chemistry Letters has revealed that microplastics were found in clouds atop Mount Fuji and Mount Oyama. Researchers collected water samples from the mist surrounding these peaks and discovered nine types of polymers and one type of rubber. Each liter of cloud water contained 6.7 to 13.9 pieces of microplastics. This groundbreaking report highlights the spread of plastic pollution in the air and its potential impact on climate change.

Microplastics: sources and global presence

Microplastics, which are tiny plastic particles smaller than 5mm, come from various sources like broken-down plastic items, car tires, and personal care products containing plastic beads. They have been discovered in places like Antarctic snow, mountain peaks, and even human blood. One possible explanation for microplastics in clouds is ocean spray launching them into the atmosphere, as a significant amount of plastic ends up in our oceans.

Potential impact of microplastics on climate change

The airborne microplastics might contribute to climate change since they break down and release greenhouse gases when exposed to ultraviolet radiation from sunlight. The findings from the Japanese study could help us better understand the effects of airborne microplastics on global warming projections. Hiroshi Okochi, a professor at Waseda University, Tokyo, Japan, and one of the study's researchers, cautioned that if we don't proactively address "plastic air pollution," it could lead to irreversible environmental damage.

Health concerns and further research

Microplastic pollution also presents potential health risks for mammals. A recent study showed that mice exposed to microplastics experienced behavioral changes, with plastic particles found in their organ tissues, including the spleen, liver, and brain. As microplastics continue to infiltrate various aspects of the environment, more research is needed to fully grasp their impact on ecosystems, climate change, and human health.