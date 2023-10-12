Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro now available in India

By Sanjana Shankar Oct 12, 2023

Both handsets get a 120Hz display and boot Android 14

Google's latest smartphones, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, are now available for purchase in India. Launched at the Made by Google 2023 event last week, these devices boast Google's Tensor G3 processor, offer up to 256GB of storage (in India), and run on Android 14. Both Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro sport hole-punch style displays with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Pixel 8 series: Pricing, launch offers for the Indian market

Google Pixel 8 is priced at Rs. 75,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 82,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant. It is available in Obsidian, Hazel, and Rose color options. Pixel 8 Pro costs Rs. 1,06,999 for the 12GB/128GB variant and comes in Bay, Porcelain, and Obsidian colors. Both smartphones can be bought via Flipkart and users can avail discounts of up to Rs. 8,000 for Pixel 8 and up to Rs. 9,000 for Pixel 8 Pro using select bank cards.

Additional discounts and exchange offers

Customers who purchase the Pixel 8 series can enjoy additional offers. You can buy the latest Pixel Watch 2 for Rs. 19,999 (originally Rs. 39,900) or get the Pixel Buds Pro at Rs. 8,999, which otherwise retails for Rs. 9,999. Moreover, Flipkart is offering an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 3,000 for the Pixel 8 and Rs. 4,000 for the Pixel 8 Pro.

Specifications of Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 features a 6.2-inch Full-HD+(1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen while Pixel 8 Pro sports a larger 6.7-inch Quad-HD (1344x2992 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display. Both devices are fueled by Google's Tensor G3 chipset and the Titan M2 security chip. The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro offer 8GB and 12GB of RAM, respectively. Under the hood, the Pixel 8 gets a 4,575mAh battery and supports 27W charging, while the Pro model packs a larger 5,050mAh battery with 30W fast charging capabilities.

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro boast a 50MP primary camera

The vanilla Pixel 8 model boasts a 50MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. Meanwhile, the Pro variant is equipped with a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. Up front, both models feature a 10.5MP shooter. Connectivity options on the Pixel 8 series include 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth 5.3, and a Type-C port.

