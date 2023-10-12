OpenAI to make its AI applications more affordable for developers

By Rishabh Raj 02:38 pm Oct 12, 2023

OpenAI is set to unveil these new features on November 6

OpenAI is gearing up to launch new updates that aim to make AI applications more budget-friendly for businesses, reported Reuters. These updates include boosting memory storage in OpenAI's developer tools, which could potentially slash costs by up to 20 times. Plus, the company plans to roll out new tools like vision capabilities, allowing developers to easily build apps with image-analyzing features. These updates are part of OpenAI's bigger plan to make AI more accessible and affordable for smaller businesses.

New features to attract businesses and developers

The upcoming features are designed to draw more businesses to use OpenAI's technology. The company plans to release a "stateful API," which will make it more cost-effective for companies to create applications by remembering conversation history, thus reducing costs for developers. Another update is the "vision API," which allows developers to create software that can analyze images. OpenAI aims to offer multi-modal capabilities that can process and generate different types of media like text, images, audio, and video.

OpenAI to unveil these features on November 6

OpenAI, the brains behind ChatGPT, is set to unveil these new features at its first-ever developer conference in San Francisco on November 6. The event will showcase the company's ambition to expand beyond a consumer sensation into a hit developer platform. According to Reuters, CEO Sam Altman has been meeting with developers to create a new ecosystem based on OpenAI's models, which are already used in various applications like DoorDash and writing assistant Jasper.

Challenges faced by OpenAI

Although ChatGPT has been successful, OpenAI has faced hurdles in getting other companies to use its technology for building their own apps. Competition from other AI alternatives and decreasing user engagement have put financial strain on the company. To tackle these issues, OpenAI is focusing on making its technology indispensable for other companies' app development and setting itself apart from rivals like Google.

Keeping developers happy and engaged

The new updates are designed to entice more developers to pay for access to OpenAI's model and build their own AI software for various uses, such as writing assistants or customer service bots. According to PitchBook data, over $20 billion has been invested in AI start-ups this year, with many of them relying on technology from OpenAI or other foundational model companies.