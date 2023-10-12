OPPO Find N3 Flip's India launch today: How to watch

By Sanjana Shankar 01:14 pm Oct 12, 202301:14 pm

The smartphone is expected to be priced around Rs. 95,000 (Photo credit: OPPO)

OPPO is gearing up to launch its latest flip-style folding smartphone, the Find N3 Flip, in India today. This innovative device is equipped with an upgraded vertical cover screen, the first-ever triple rear camera setup for a flip-style foldable phone, an improved hinge design, and an alert slider. Since the foldable is already available in China, the listed specs are based on the Chinese variant and may differ for the Indian market.

How to watch the launch event?

You can catch the live stream of the launch event on the company's YouTube channel at 7:00pm IST. Tipster Abhishek Yadav suggests the OPPO Find N3 Flip will carry a market operating price of Rs. 94,999. However, you will have to wait for today's event to know about the actual launch price and sale offers. In China, the smartphone comes in three colorways: Gold, Black, and Pink.

It boots Android 13

The Find N3 Flip features a 6.8-inch folding AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a TUV Rheinland-rated blue light filter. The device gets a 3.26-inch AMOLED panel as its cover screen that supports over 40 third-party apps. It offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, an IPX4 water resistance rating, and stereo speakers. The handset boots Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1. Dimensions-wise, it weighs 198 grams and measures 7.79mm thick.

Innovative triple camera setup and performance

The Find N3 Flip boats a triple camera setup, with a 50MP Sony IMX890 OIS main camera, a 48MP Sony IMX581 ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 32MP IMX709 telephoto unit. It also sports a 32MP Sony IMX709 front camera with 4K 30fps video recording capability. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 processor and packs 16GB of RAM. Under the hood, it has a 4,300mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support, providing ample power for all-day use.