OnePlus Pad Go pre-orders begin: Check offers, pricing

1/4

Technology 2 min read

OnePlus Pad Go pre-orders begin: Check offers, pricing

By Sanjana Shankar 12:27 pm Oct 12, 202312:27 pm

The tablet will go on sale from October 20

OnePlus's newest affordable tablet, the OnePlus Pad Go, is currently available for pre-orders via major e-commerce platforms and OnePlus Experience stores. This scaled-down model of the OnePlus Pad is designed to provide an immersive entertainment experience and is suited for daily tasks. Customers who pre-order the device can enjoy a Rs. 2,000 bank discount on ICICI, OneCard, SBI, Kotak, and Axis cards. Buyers can also receive a complimentary OnePlus Pad Go Folio Cover valued at Rs. 1,399.

2/4

Sale starts on October 20

Starting October 20, the OnePlus Pad Go will be up for grabs on Flipkart, Amazon, the OnePlus website and app, Reliance, Croma, and other partner offline outlets. OnePlus Pad Go comes in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi+LTE variants. It is available in a sole Twin Mint shade. The Wi-Fi-only 8GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs. 19,999, while the LTE-enabled model with the same storage capacities costs Rs. 21,999. The LTE model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for Rs. 23,999.

3/4

It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset

The OnePlus Pad Go boasts an 11.35-inch 2.4K (1720x2408 pixels) LCD display with a steady 90Hz refresh rate, 220ppi pixel density, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 400 nits of peak brightness. It houses four stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Dimensions-wise, it measures 6.89mm and weighs 532g. It operates on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.2 and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

4/4

The tablet gets an 8MP rear camera

OnePlus Pad GO gets an 8MP rear camera featuring electronic image stabilization (EIS) support. Up front, there is an 8MP camera as well. The tablet packs an 8,000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging. OnePlus claims that the tablet can achieve 514 hours of standby life. Further, it comes with TUV Rheinland blue-light filter protection and gets Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, and a Type-C port.