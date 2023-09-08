Moto Edge 40 Neo's launch date confirmed: Check features, pricing

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 08, 2023 | 03:10 am 2 min read

The handset will be available in three color variants. Representative image (Photo credit: Motorola)

Motorola is all set to launch its Edge 40 Neo model on September 14. The company recently teased the upcoming smartphone. It is tipped to be priced at €399 (roughly Rs. 35,900) in Europe and will be available in three color variants, namely Black Beauty, Soothing Sea, and Caneel Bay. The upcoming device was recently spotted on FCC and Geekbench, revealing its key specifications.

The handset could get a 32MP selfie shooter

Per tipster Paras Guglani, the Moto Edge 40 Neo is likely to sport a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ pOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The device could get IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. It will be equipped with a 50MP primary camera and a 13MP secondary sensor. Up front, it could sport a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

A 5,000mAh battery with 68W charging support is expected

Moto Edge 40 Neo is said to be fueled by the MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone should feature 5G, LTE, Bluetooth, and NFC connectivity. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery supporting 68W fast-charging. It is expected to run Android 13 out-of-the-box. With these specifications, the device is poised to deliver a smooth and powerful performance.

