Google Chrome gets new look, more features, better malware protection

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 07, 2023 | 07:44 pm 2 min read

The rollout of the new features will start in the coming weeks (Photo credit: Google)

Google Chrome, the world's most popular browser, is getting a significant redesign to commemorate its 15th anniversary. The update includes new light and dark color themes, with accents resembling Pixel smartphone displays. Overall, the new design will line up with that of Android and Google's tools. This cohesive look and feel across Google products aims to provide a seamless user experience. The rollout of the new design and additional features will begin in the coming weeks.

AI-powered search panel to enhance browsing

Google has incorporated an AI-powered search panel into its Chrome browser redesign. This feature has been made complete with a convenient shortcut next to the toolbar. You can also "pin the Google Search side panel to your toolbar," per the official blog. The Google Search panel appears on the right-hand side and will provide additional context for on-screen content. This feature should make browsing more efficient and user-friendly.

Chrome Web Store gets a Material You makeover

In addition, Google is giving the Chrome Web Store a Material You-style makeover, aligning with the design revamp that it introduced to Android in 2021. The updated Web Store will feature a series of new browser extensions including AI-powered extensions and a better curated Editors' Picks page. You can preview the new Web Store on Google's preview page before its release.

Google boosts Safety Browsing feature

Chrome's Safe Browsing feature is also being enhanced. It will verify from a real-time database of known threats. This update will offer users "25% improved protection from malware and phishing attacks," according to Google. Previously, the feature relied on information that was up to an hour old, which left users vulnerable to short-lived exploits. The rollout of this improved security feature will begin in the coming weeks.

