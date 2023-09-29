Google ChromeOS M117 update now available: Check new features



ChromeOS M117 is progressively rolling out over the coming days

Google is rolling out a new ChromeOS update, ChromeOS M117, packed with exciting new features and enhancements, making the user experience on Chromebooks smoother and more personalized. Some highlights include a better Vietnamese input method, an Up Next Calendar view for quick access to upcoming meetings, and a System Information Preview in the Launcher Search. Additionally, the update introduces a refreshed Quick Settings view with larger buttons and fewer pages for improved usability.

The update brings enhanced privacy controls and indicators

The ChromeOS M117 update puts user privacy front and center with advanced camera and microphone privacy controls. Now, users can manage these settings with just one click through the Settings menu. Plus, new privacy indicators in the bottom right status area let users know when apps are accessing their microphone or camera. These features aim at providing a safe and transparent user experience.

Improved personalization and clipboard history management

The ChromeOS M117 update adds a personal touch by introducing accent colors that match users' wallpapers, creating a unique theme for each device. These colors adapt to both light and dark modes, with more customization options available in the Wallpaper and Style settings. Additionally, managing clipboard history is now easier with new entry points and helpful information to guide users in discovering and using this feature effectively.

Adaptive charging is a notable add-on

With ChromeOS M117, users also get several other cool features, like audio ducking for simultaneously playing audio from Android apps and web, built-in color correction settings in Accessibility settings, and time-lapse recording in the Camera App. Besides, there's Adaptive Charging, a new power management feature that predicts when users will unplug their devices and charges them accordingly to keep the battery healthy.