YouTube attributes slow video loading times to ad blockers

By Akash Pandey 03:39 pm Nov 21, 202303:39 pm

Users will now have to permit ads on the platform or consider YouTube Premium

YouTube is tackling the issue of prolonged video buffering on its platform, linking the problem to the use of ad blockers by viewers. Initially, the issue seemed to affect non-Chrome browsers like Firefox and Edge, but some Chrome users also reported experiencing it. A YouTube representative issued a statement clarifying the deliberate change and its association with ad blockers, and discarding the notion that the lag in video loading is connected to web browsers.

YouTube clearly marks the delay as intentional

In the statement sent to Android Authority, a YouTube representative emphasizes the company's objective to sustain a diverse community of creators and allow billions of users to enjoy their preferred content. They elaborated that YouTube has initiated a campaign encouraging viewers with active ad blockers to either permit ads on the platform or consider YouTube Premium for an ad-free experience. This action aims to guarantee the platform and its creators can continue to flourish.

Subpar viewing experience with ad-blockers regardless of browser

The extended buffering times are part of YouTube's plan to persuade users to accept ad-supported content or subscribe to YouTube Premium. As a company dependent on advertising and subscriptions, YouTube requires users to participate in one of these ways for both the platform and its creators to prosper. According to the statement provided by the representative, users who persist in using ad blockers will face less-than-ideal viewing experiences, regardless of their browser preference.