YouTube to soon launch built-in screenshot feature: How it works

By Akash Pandey 07:33 pm Oct 28, 202307:33 pm

The new feature is super convenient and helpful

YouTube is gearing up to simplify the process of capturing video screenshots with an upcoming built-in feature, which is currently undergoing beta testing and is available to select users. Google is developing this user-friendly tool, expected to be accessible to all Chrome users in the near future. This functionality will enable users to snap a screenshot of the video frame alone, eliminating the need for manual cropping or capturing the entire screen.

How new feature works

To use the forthcoming YouTube screenshot function, users would be required to follow a couple of easy steps. When watching a YouTube video in Chrome, they would have to pause it and right-click on the video. A drop-down menu will emerge, displaying the "Save video frame as" option. Users can then store the image as a PNG file. This feature will allow them to obtain an image from the video at the same resolution as the clip itself.

Testing Chrome features with Chrome Beta

For those eager to experiment with new and innovative features before they are released to the general public, Google provides Chrome Beta. By installing Chrome Beta, users can access and evaluate upcoming features like the YouTube screenshot tool prior to their official launch. This offers tech aficionados the chance to stay ahead of the game and experience groundbreaking innovations firsthand.