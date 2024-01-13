Samsung Galaxy S24 to receive 7 years of software support

The Galaxy S24 series will bring the latest hardware present on the market today

With the conclusion of the Consumer Electronics Show, the tech world is now abuzz with Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S24 series. Among other highlights, the South Korean brand is likely to offer seven years of software support along with major OS upgrades on its latest smartphone lineup, per Android Headlines. If rumors are true, the S24 series could receive updates up to Android version 21. Loaded with plenty of AI features, the devices are set to be unveiled on January 17.

Extended software support follows Google's lead

Samsung's potential seven-year software support for the Galaxy S24 series follows Google's announcement of similar support for its Pixel 8 series phones. This move by Google marked a significant shift, as it previously supported devices for only three years. Samsung previously updated its upgrade schedule in 2020 as well, providing four major OS upgrades and five years of security updates for its phones.

Prioritizing AI technology for photo editing

Besides the extended software support, reports also hint at exciting AI-powered photo editing capabilities on the Galaxy S24 series. Leaked official marketing images reveal users will allow users to manipulate photos by removing, moving, shrinking, and rotating objects. One example shows a BMX rider being moved higher in the air than their original position in the photo. However, it's unclear how accurate and seamless these AI-generated edits will be in real-life situations, as promotional material can differ from actual results.

What about the camera specifications?

The Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature a 200MP main camera with lossless 2x zoom, while its 10MP and 50MP telephoto lenses manage 3x and 5x optical zooms, respectively. Ultra-wide shots and selfies will be handled by 12MP cameras. A recent leak hinted at 4K video recording at 120fps. The S24 and S24+ will maintain the same camera specifications as their predecessors, with no confirmation on whether Samsung is using newer sensors for any of the cameras.