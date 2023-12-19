Garena Free Fire MAX codes for December 19: Redeem now

By Akash Pandey 09:21 am Dec 19, 202309:21 am

The redeem codes are valid for 12-18 hours

Garena Free Fire MAX enthusiasts have the opportunity to obtain exclusive in-game items through today's redeemable codes. These allow players to secure complimentary goodies, enhancing their in-game combat experience. The list of codes is updated daily, and no single code can be used by players more than once. Also, it is important to promptly use them as they come with a limited validity period.

Check out today's codes

The redeem codes may help unlock valuable rewards including in-game weapons, character skins, royale vouchers, and more. Here are the codes for December 19. FTHBFT6UHSENJR5, FYTJT67UKJTU8IN, FTCHGFRT6YJ675B, FYHVNDMEKL5O6Y7. FINJUJT67HYH644, FTGFSBEN45K6YU8, FUJHYT6G7UJ6TUB, FTNMKVI87SYTGE3. F45NJ6YO9IO09UK, FIA765QRED2CFVG, FTFTGVBHNJ4FRUGT, FHYJKYI9IERJ56Y. FFI8UYHGBNRG8UY, FSHHEDFBUWYE4T6, FOYIH8U7YTG8DBE, FKIY8OIR76UJT6H. FNDMEO4956UYHTG, FNMKOID8S7W6T3F, FG4HN5KT6LYU0PO, FLKDLO98UAY64QE. FDTHYR56U6UY44Y, FGBDENKIR8GU7YH.

How to unlock in-game items?

Follow these steps to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes: Visit the game's rewards redemption website at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using credentials from Facebook, Google, X, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK. Enter a redeem code into the designated text box and click the confirm button. Successful redemption should result in the rewards appearing in your mail section within 24 hours.