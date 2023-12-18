Date disappears from Pixel Watch's 'At a Glance' widget

1/3

Technology 2 min read

Date disappears from Pixel Watch's 'At a Glance' widget

By Sanjana Shankar 07:02 pm Dec 18, 202307:02 pm

The 'At a Glance' compilation usually displays the day/date along with weather information

Google's Pixel Watch has been facing some hiccups lately, with users reporting issues related to its 'At a Glance' compilation feature and a Gboard Wear OS update. The 'At a Glance' complication, which usually displays the day/date along with weather information, has lost its day/date functionality. This has left users with only weather-related details on their watch faces. It seems to be a server-side issue, and Pixel Watch owners are eagerly waiting for Google to fix it.

2/3

The Gboard update fails to install

Another problem that Google Pixel Watch users are encountering is with the Gboard Wear OS update. The firmware of 3.6MB, downloads successfully but fails to install, displaying an error message that reads, "Can't install Gboard - the Google Keyboard." The current version of Gboard for Wear OS is 2.5.07.555298297. Both problems have left users frustrated and hoping for a swift resolution from Google.

3/3

Latest update brings handy new features

Last week, Pixel Watch and Watch 2 users received a major software upgrade. The latest update brings the 'Call Screen' function, allowing users to see a transcript of the person who's calling. Another notable facility is Watch Unlock, which lets Watch users unlock their Pixel smartphones. The update also synchronizes Do Not Disturb and Bedtime Modes across the Pixel smartwatch and Pixel smartphone. For instance, enabling Bedtime Mode on Pixel Watch activates it on the phone as well.