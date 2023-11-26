Google Pixel 8 Pro vs Xiaomi 14 Pro: What's better

Technology 3 min read

By Akash Pandey 11:18 pm Nov 26, 2023

Both smartphones are equipped with a USB 3.2 port

The Google Pixel 8 Pro and Xiaomi 14 Pro are both high-end smartphones released this year. They offer a variety of premium features and specifications that appeal to users. While the Google phone is already up for grabs in India, its Xiaomi counterpart is yet to be released in the country. Both handsets boast top-notch performance, eye-catching displays, and a host of customization options. Here, we compare the two phones across different aspects to help you make an informed choice.

Both devices offer IP68 protection

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is slightly thicker than the Xiaomi 14 Pro (8.8mm v/s 8.5mm) but marginally lighter (213g v/s 223g) compared to the latter. Both smartphones are IP68-rated for dust and water ingress protection. While the Google phone bears an aluminum frame, its Xiaomi counterpart is also offered in a titanium body besides aluminum. The Pixel 8 Pro is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 as opposed to Xiaomi 14 Pro's in-house screen protector.

They offer 1-120Hz variable refresh rate

The Google Pixel 8 Pro has a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1344x2992 pixels) LTPO OLED at 489ppi pixel density, while the Xiaomi 14 Pro offers a slightly larger 6.73-inch WQHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) LTPO C8 AMOLED at 522ppi. Both support a variable refresh rate of 1-120Hz for crisp visuals. However, the Xiaomi device has higher peak brightness (3,000 nits v/s 2,400 nits) than the Pixel 8 Pro and also enjoys Dolby Vision HDR format for an immersive content viewing experience.

Both smartphones feature 50MP main camera with OIS

In terms of camera capabilities, the Google Pixel 8 Pro features a triple camera setup with a 50MP (OIS) primary, 48MP ultra-wide, and 48MP (OIS, 5x) periscope telephoto, boasting a range of Pixel-exclusive photography features. The Xiaomi 14 Pro, on the other hand, sports a LEICA-engineered setup consisting of a 50MP (OIS) main, 50MP ultra-wide, and 50MP (OIS, 3.2x) periscope telephoto cameras. Up front, the Google phone has a 10.5MP camera, as opposed to Xiaomi 14 Pro's 32MP shooter.

Pixel delivers stock Android experience

Under the hood, the Google Pixel 8 Pro houses a Tensor G3 chipset with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage (in India). In contrast, the Xiaomi 14 Pro uses Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, with 12GB/16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB/512GB/1TB UFS 4.0 storage. Both phones operate on Android 14. However, the Pixel provides a stock Android experience, while the Xiaomi features HyperOS custom skin.

Xiaomi 14 Pro provides 120W fast charging

The Pixel 8 Pro packs a 5,050mAh battery with 30W wired and 23W wireless charging. In contrast, the Xiaomi 14 Pro has a smaller 4,880mAh battery but compensates with 120W wired fast-charging and 50W fast-wireless refueling.

What about the pricing

In India, Google Pixel 8 Pro starts at Rs. 1,06,999 for its 12GB/128GB model. The upper-end 12GB/256GB variant costs Rs. 1,13,999. The price of the Xiaomi 14 Pro for the Indian market remains undisclosed as of now. In China, the phone starts at CNY 4,999 (nearly Rs. 58,700) for its 12GB/256GB model.

Should you wait for Xiaomi 14 Pro

The Google Pixel 8 Pro and Xiaomi 14 Pro are both excellent high-end smartphones with a lot to offer, but the best choice for you depends on your needs and preferences. The Pixel offers superior low-lit camera performance, a clean Android experience, unique AI features, and seven years of software support, which makes it more considerable. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 14 Pro enjoys a brighter display, faster charging, and a more potent chipset. Also, it would be relatively less expensive.