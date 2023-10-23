Xiaomi 14 series, HyperOS to be announced on October 26

By Akash Pandey 10:41 am Oct 23, 2023

HyperOS will make its debut on Xiaomi 14 series. Representative image (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has revealed the launch date for its flagship Xiaomi 14 series. Tech aficionados and Xiaomi fans are eagerly counting down to the unveiling on October 26. This event signifies a crucial milestone in Xiaomi's evolution, as the company pledges a "leap upgrade" and the expansion of its ecosystem's boundaries. The teaser poster showcases a metallic central frame and a square deco, suggesting a sophisticated design. On October 26, Xiaomi will also introduce HyperOS, the company's new operating system.

Partnership with LEICA for mobile imaging optics

Xiaomi has joined forces with LEICA to revolutionize mobile imaging optics. The Xiaomi 14 series flagship smartphones will incorporate LEICA's high-end Summilux lens. This collaboration will mark a new chapter in smartphone photography for the Chinese tech giant as it continues to face competition from Samsung, OPPO, and Google in the premium segment. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun underscores that the collaboration marks a vital turning point for the company.

HyperOS is a cross-platform operating system

HyperOS is poised to be Xiaomi's inaugural cross-platform operating system, functioning not only on smartphones but also on tablets, smartwatches, and their soon-to-be-released electric vehicle. Xiaomi executive Cici Wei hinted at the new OS, claiming it is "one of the most user-oriented operating systems that Xiaomi has ever created." Having been under development since 2017, HyperOS strives to act as the nucleus of users' tech-savvy lives by connecting them with their cars and homes.