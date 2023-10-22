Xiaomi 14 lineup's color variants, RAM, storage options leaked

Technology

Xiaomi 14 lineup's color variants, RAM, storage options leaked

By Akash Pandey 10:05 pm Oct 22, 202310:05 pm

The Xiaomi 14 series will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Representative image (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its flagship 14 series. Now, a new leaked list has shed light on the color and memory/storage configurations for the forthcoming Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro. The list is claimed to have been sourced from a third-party retailer who would sell the devices in China. The standard Xiaomi 14 will be offered in four colors and three storage options, while the Xiaomi 14 Pro will be available in three colors and three storage options.

Devices to offer up to 1TB of storage

The standard Xiaomi 14 smartphone will reportedly come in Black, White, Green, and Pink colors. Regarding its storage options, buyers can select from three variations: 12GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB. Meanwhile, the more advanced Xiaomi 14 Pro smartphone will be offered in Black, White, and Green colors. Like its standard counterpart, it will have three variants with similar RAM and storage configurations as well.

Listed variants might be exclusive to offline retailers

It's worth mentioning that the said list of models might be exclusive to offline retailers. Xiaomi could also introduce online-only colors for a limited period following the launch, similar to the Xiaomi 13 last year. That being said, the Xiaomi 14 series will mark the company's first flagship smartphones to incorporate LEICA's high-end Summilux lenses, typically found on LEICA's digital and DSLR cameras priced above $2,000.