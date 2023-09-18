Redmi Note 13 Pro arrives on Geekbench prior to launch

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 18, 2023 | 06:14 pm 2 min read

The listing reveals the upcoming handset could get a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its Redmi Note 13 series on September 21. The line-up is expected to comprise three models, Redmi Note 13, Note 13 Pro, and Note 13 Pro+. Ahead of its release, the Pro model has been listed on Geekbench, confirming some of its key specifications. The listing suggests that the upcoming handset could feature a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and boot Android 13.

What is Geekbench and how did the smartphone perform?

Geekbench is a cross-platform benchmarking site that runs a series of tests to assess the CPU and GPU performance of processors in smartphones, tablets, computers, and laptops. The top-end variant of the Redmi Note 13 Pro, with 16GB RAM, scored 1,012 single-core and 2,943 multi-core points in the latest Geekbench test. The listing shows the maximum clock speed of 2.4GHz with Adreno 710 GPU.

Check out the features of the upcoming handset

Redmi Note 13 Pro will sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and under-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone will come with a 200MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. It will also feature a 16MP front-facing camera. The smartphone will pack a 5,120mAh battery supporting 67W fast charging. It will be available in different RAM and storage variants, ranging from 6GB to 16GB RAM and from 128GB to 1TB storage.

Redmi Note 13 series will offer flagship features

According to Xiaomi's General Manager Wang Teng, the upcoming Redmi Note 13 series will offer flagship features in the mid-range segment. The Pro+ variant is touted to be the world's first smartphone to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra chipset.

