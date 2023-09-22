Vivo T2 Pro goes official in India: Check features, price

Vivo T2 Pro goes official in India: Check features, price

Written by Akash Pandey September 22, 2023 | 12:36 pm 2 min read

Vivo has introduced its latest smartphone, the Vivo T2 Pro, in India. It appears to be a rebranded iQOO Z7 Pro. The handset costs Rs. 23,999 and Rs. 24,999 for 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations, respectively. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart starting from September 29. Buyers can avail flat Rs. 2,000 discount via ICICI Bank and Axis Bank cards. The Vivo T2 Pro is an affordable option for those seeking a feature-packed smartphone in the mid-range segment.

The Vivo T2 Pro sports a top-centered punch-hole cutout and an in-display fingerprint reader. The device bears a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED curved display, with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 1,200Hz instant touch sampling rate, 1,300-nits of peak brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. Dimensions-wise, it is 7.3mm thick and weighs 175g. At the back, the device offers a 64MP (OIS) primary and 2MP bokeh cameras. Up front, it features a 16MP shooter.

The Vivo T2 Pro is powered by a 4nm Dimensity 7200 SoC. It boots Android 13 with Funtouch OS 13 baked on top. Under the hood, the phone houses a 4,600mAh battery, which supports 66W fast-charging. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a Type-C port. The Vivo T2 Pro is set to make a splash in the Indian smartphone market. It will compete against Motorola Edge 40 Neo and Infinix ZERO 30.

