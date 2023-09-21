Motorola Edge 40 Neo debuts in India at Rs. 24,000

Technology

Motorola Edge 40 Neo debuts in India at Rs. 24,000

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 21, 2023 | 12:53 pm 2 min read

The handset will be available for purchase from September 28 (Photo credit: Motorola)

Motorola has launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo, in India. The device was recently introduced in select markets. As for the highlights, the handset features a 144Hz pOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7030 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery, and a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary snapper. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 23,999 for its base 8GB/128GB model and is available for purchase from September 28 via Flipkart, the official website, and retail stores.

The handset gets a 32MP front-facing camera

Motorola Edge 40 Neo sports a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) pOLED curved display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It comes with an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance, making it a durable choice for users. The dual rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary snapper with optical image stabilization (OIS) support and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens. A 32MP front-facing camera is housed in the centered punch-hole cutout. The device comes in Caneel Bay, Black Beauty, and Soothing Sea colorways.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo is fueled by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7030 chip, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 68W wired fast charging. The handset boots Android 13. It also has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo: Pricing, offers

Moto Edge 40 Neo starts at Rs. 23,999 for the base 8GB/128GB variant while the 12GB/256GB model is priced at Rs. 25,999. The handsets are available at a special festive price of Rs. 20,999 and Rs. 22,999 for a limited time. Users can also avail exchange bonus of Rs. 1,000 or get an instant bank discount of Rs. 1,000. It is expected to compete with other mid-range smartphones like Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, Poco X5 Pro, and Realme 10 Pro+.

Share this timeline