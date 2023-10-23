WhatsApp introduces fresh interface for iPhone users: Check what's new

By Akash Pandey 10:25 am Oct 23, 2023

The improvements are noticeable in the latest update of WhatsApp for iOS

WhatsApp has released a new update for iOS users, with version 23.21.72, featuring a refreshed design complete with new colors and icons. The goal of this update is to offer a more contemporary and visually engaging user experience. It has been verified that the revamped interface is accessible to a limited group of users at the moment. A wider release will happen in the coming days.

Details of the new interface

The updated design showcases a new shade of green as the primary color throughout the app, accompanied by fresh icons in the app settings and chat information screen. Initially available only to select beta testers, this change has now been extended to a chosen few with the latest update. That being said, the official App Store changelog does not highlight this change. Instead, it continues to list features from prior updates, such as the option to locate and follow Channels.

Availability and future rollout

For users who have not yet seen the updated interface, it may become accessible in the upcoming weeks. To stay ahead of the curve and potentially gain access to this feature, it is advised to consistently update WhatsApp via the App Store and TestFlight app. The company has not shared any specific timeline for a broader release of the new design.