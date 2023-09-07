How to send HD photos and videos on WhatsApp

September 07, 2023

WhatsApp now allows you to send HD photos and videos

WhatsApp now supports HD videos, allowing users to send "clearer and crisper videos" in chat. This announcement comes almost a month after the app brought in the feature to send HD photos. The rollout of the HD video-sharing feature may take some time to reach all users. The latest update marks another step in WhatsApp's ongoing efforts to enhance its platform.

HD video-sharing feature's benefits and drawbacks

The HD video-sharing feature allows users to choose which videos they want to send in HD and which can be sent with standard quality. The latter helps manage cellular data usage and available storage. While HD videos provide better clarity, they may also consume more storage space and take longer to send. Standard videos, conversely, use less storage and are sent more quickly.

The features are accessible from the preview window

To access the HD photo and video sharing feature, ensure you have updated your app to the latest version. Pick the desired photo or video and you should see an "HD" option at the top of the media-sharing window within the app. After you have selected that, a pop-up menu will appear, allowing you to select "Standard Quality" or "HD Quality." High-quality photos that are shared via the app will carry an "HD" label.

Here's how to send original-quality photos/videos on WhatsApp

The latest feature aims to improve video quality but doesn't send videos in their original quality. To send original-quality photos/videos on WhatsApp, here's a trick. First, send the photo/video from your Photos app to Files by tapping the sharing button and selecting Files. Next, in WhatsApp chat, tap the "plus" icon and select "Document." Locate the desired photo/video, tap "Open," and send it. Photos/videos will appear as a document within the chat, allowing the recipient to save the original files.

