OpenAI's first-ever developer conference set for November 6

Written by Rishabh Raj September 07, 2023 | 10:22 am

OpenAI might disclose its plans for Global Illumination, the AI design studio that it acquired in August

OpenAI, the renowned AI company, has revealed plans to host its first-ever developer conference, OpenAI DevDay, on November 6. The event will include a keynote address, breakout sessions led by OpenAI's technical staff, and previews of "new tools and exchange ideas." While portions of the conference will be streamed online, it will primarily be an in-person event with attendance limited to hundreds of developers. Registration is set to open in the coming weeks.

Anticipating new tools and AI developments

Updates regarding GPT-5, the presumed next-generation generative AI by OpenAI, remain elusive. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman affirmed in April that the development of GPT-5 is not in progress and is not planned for the near future. Although OpenAI has not disclosed specific details about the new tools and ideas to be presented at DevDay, the company may provide an update on GPT-4's image understanding capabilities, which have been withheld due to privacy concerns.

Global Illumination acquisition: Future plans

OpenAI's acquisition of Global Illumination in August has sparked curiosity about the company's intentions for the AI design studio. The upcoming developer conference may provide more information on this topic. Furthermore, as concerns about misinformative and plagiaristic AI-generated content increase, OpenAI may introduce new watermarking techniques for AI-generated content during DevDay.

Updates on GPT-4, DALL-E 2, and Whisper

The conference could also feature announcements and updates on various OpenAI projects, such as large language models GPT-4, text-to-image model DALL-E 2, and automatic speech recognition model Whisper. OpenAI recently discontinued its in-house tool for detecting plagiarism in AI-generated text due to poor performance, so a successor may be unveiled at DevDay.

