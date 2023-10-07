Apple working on two new iPad Air models: Report

1/5

Technology 3 min read

Apple working on two new iPad Air models: Report

By Akash Pandey 03:10 am Oct 07, 202303:10 am

The new iPad Air models may debut later this month (Representative image)

Apple fans, get ready for some exciting news! The tech giant is gearing up to launch several new iPads in the coming months, including the iPad mini 7 and two fresh iPad Air models, according to 9to5Mac. This update comes after a period of uncertainty surrounding the release timeline for Apple's next-gen iPads. The most recent iPad releases were the M2 iPad Pro and the iPad 10 in October 2022, so it's no wonder fans are eager for new tablets.

2/5

Two new iPad Air models are in development

It seems Apple has big plans for its mid-range tablet, as 9to5Mac reveals that two new versions of the iPad Air are in development. Codenamed J507 and J508 (probably Wi-Fi and LTE trims), the supposedly iPad Air 6 would replace the current iPad Air 5 with a new chip. Moreover, Apple has been working on additional iPads identified as J537 and J538 that are based on the iPad Air. These may be more expensive than iPad Air with better specs.

3/5

iPad mini 7 is still on track for release

Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and leaker ShrimpApplePro have shared that Apple has been working on a new iPad mini, which may arrive in late 2023 or early 2024. Sources confirm that the iPad mini 7 is still on track for release, although the exact timing remains a mystery. It will likely keep the current design but boast a faster chip. Additionally, Apple has been testing an updated version of the entry-level iPad, codenamed J126b, which may only receive spec-bump.

4/5

There's also a new generation of iPad Pro

Apple is also working on a new generation of iPad Pro with an M3 chip, identified as J717 and J718 for the 11-inch models and J720 and J721 for the larger-sized models. Alongside the new iPads, Apple is developing a redesigned Magic Keyboard (identified as R219) for the iPad, which will feature an aluminum structure, a larger trackpad, and new sensors, including an accelerometer. This new Magic Keyboard is expected to be unveiled alongside the new iPad Pro.

5/5

The new iPads will run next version of iPadOS 17

All of the upcoming iPads are set to be released with a future version of iPadOS 17, indicating that they should be announced between this year and WWDC 2024 in June. As anticipation builds for these new devices, Apple enthusiasts can look forward to a refreshed lineup of iPads with improved specs and features in the near future.