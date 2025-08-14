Shah Rukh Khan's shoulder injury pushes 'King' to 2027: Report
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently suffered a shoulder injury while filming an action sequence for his upcoming movie King. The injury has now reportedly led to a delay in the film's release, which was originally scheduled for October 2026. According to Mid-Day, sources close to the project have revealed that it may now be pushed to late 2026 or early 2027.
Production pause
Filming on halt until Khan recovers
An insider told the portal, "King's team has hit pause on the shoot. Shah Rukh needs to rest it out for weeks before he can face the camera again." "It is an action-heavy film, so the team doesn't want to take a chance with his health." The film marks the 59-year-old superstar's first screen collaboration with his daughter Suhana Khan and is directed by Siddharth Anand.
Release schedule
New schedule of 'King' in the works
The film's team is now working on the next schedule of the shoot, which was initially planned to be shot in Mumbai and then internationally. The insider added, "Earlier, King was being pegged as a Gandhi Jayanti 2026 offering. That is not possible now; it may get pushed by months to have an early 2027 release."