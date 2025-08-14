Shah Rukh Khan's shoulder injury pushes 'King' to 2027: Report

Production pause

Filming on halt until Khan recovers

An insider told the portal, "King's team has hit pause on the shoot. Shah Rukh needs to rest it out for weeks before he can face the camera again." "It is an action-heavy film, so the team doesn't want to take a chance with his health." The film marks the 59-year-old superstar's first screen collaboration with his daughter Suhana Khan and is directed by Siddharth Anand.