Shah Rukh Khan injured during 'King' shoot: Report
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently filming his upcoming movie King, has sustained an injury during an action sequence. The incident took place at the Golden Tobacco studio in Mumbai and has led to him being advised a month-long break from work, reported Bollywood Hungama. Despite the setback, Khan (59) is expected to resume shooting once he recovers. The movie, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Suhana Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhishek Bachchan, among others.
Medical intervention
SRK has traveled to the US for urgent medical attention
The source told the portal, "While exact details of the injury have been kept under wraps, Shah Rukh, along with his team, has traveled to the US for urgent medical attention." They added that it isn't anything serious but a muscular injury. "Shah Rukh over the years has injured multiple muscles of his body while performing stunts." Notably, there's no statement from Khan's team so far.
Production delay
Production schedule of 'King' also delayed
The injury has also caused a delay in the production schedule of King. The next schedule was supposed to start in July/August but has now been pushed to September/October. "On completely recovering from the injury, he will hit sets again with full force," the source added. Meanwhile, bookings for shooting different parts of King at Film City, Golden Tobacco & YRF have been canceled until further notice.