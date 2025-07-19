Next Article
Dhruv Vikram's 'Bison Kaalamadan' to clash with 2 other films
Dhruv Vikram is back on the big screen after six years with "Bison Kaalamadan," hitting theaters October 17, 2025.
Directed by Mari Selvaraj and starring Anupama Parameswaran, the film drops during Diwali and goes head-to-head with other big releases like "Karuppu" and "Dude."
'Releasing during Diwali was a strategic move'
The movie's in its final production stage, featuring Regisha Vijayan, Pasupathi, and Kalaiyarasan in key roles. Tamil Nadu rights have already been picked up by 5starsenthil.
The first-look poster has fans buzzing online. Announcing the date on social media, Vikram shared that releasing during Diwali was a strategic move.